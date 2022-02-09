Fire near Piedmont now under control

PIEDMONT — A wildland fire burned about eight acres and burned an out building northeast of Piedmont in Meade County early Tuesday.
The Pennington County Fire Service reported that the call came in about 3 a.m. Tuesday of a fire in the 2100 block of Ricard Road. The fire burned in dead and downed cottonwood trees in a shelter belt.
Piedmont Volunteer Fire Department was still on the scene about 10 a.m. They were being assisted by Pennington and Meade county based fire departments along with Summerset Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, West River Electrical Cooperative, Black Hawk Fire, Pennington County 911 and Meade County Dispatch.
The area where the fire happened was under a red flag warning meaning that critical fire weather conditions were present. A red flag means a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
