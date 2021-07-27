Fire near Mirror Lake contained but not out

SPEARFISH — A fire Northeast of Spearfish near Mirror Lake, which broke out Monday evening, is still being knocked down by firefighters from multiple agencies.
“Being where that’s at, (the fire) started on state land so it was kind of a unified command with Spearfish Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Wenzel and (South Dakota Wildland Fire),” explained Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson.
Ladson said the department responded around 4 p.m. Monday to a call of a grass fire, which was reportedly sparked by a four-wheeler that hit a rock.
Ladson warned of risks related to recent hot and dry weather conditions
“Yes we have had some rain, and that’s helped us out, but people should be very careful, it doesn’t take much and then there’s a big situation,” Ladson said.
Crews from the state Wildland Fire Department, Spearfish Fire Department, Whitewood Fire Department, Belle Fourche Fire Department, Beulah Fire Department, Aladdin Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service have been on scene containing the blaze.
“There were a whole lot of resources there … We did have some helicopter and planes fly over, ” Ladson explained “We pretty much had all hands on deck.”
Ladson said the fire is currently contained at 23 acres and hopes to have it knocked down by tomorrow.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.