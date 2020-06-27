Fire marshal: Fireworks safety a must

PIERRE — South Dakota’s Fire Marshal says safety must be a priority when it comes to using fireworks this July Fourth holiday.
The discharge of fireworks is a part of the holiday celebration. But Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says if not handled properly, fireworks can also become deadly.
“Every year throughout the nation, we hear stories of people getting hurt or being killed because of fireworks,” he said. “There is also the chance for property damage when the fireworks are not properly used.”
Firework sales are legal in South Dakota from this Saturday, June 27, through Sunday, July 5. The final day to legally discharge fireworks is July 5.
With the recent hot and dry conditions, Merriman said that also poses a potential risk for those using fireworks. Other firework safety tips may be found here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is part of the state Department of Public Safety.
