Fire in apartment building forces evacuations

SPEARFISH — A midday Friday fire in a Spearfish apartment building forced the evacuation of it and a neighboring building.
According to fire department radio traffic, the fire was reported around noon at one of the Iron Creek Plaza Apartments, believed to be 1710 Ryan Rd.
Grey smoke could be seen coming from the building as fire crews arrived.
By 12:30 p.m. the fire had been knocked down.
A report of chemicals in the building prompted the firefighters, even those on the exterior of the building, to don respirators. And then a report of a possible explosive device in the neighboring building prompted the evacuation of 1720 Ryan Rd.
It was not immediately known if there were injuries reported or how the fire started.
