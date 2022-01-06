Fire destroys unoccupied home

LEAD — A house fire destroyed an unoccupied home along Highway 385 Wednesday evening.
According to fire reports, firefighters responded to a report of smoke and fire visible in the structure near 21000 Highway 385 shortly before 6:50 p.m.
Upon their arrival, they discovered the fire to be burning freely extending into the walls and roof. They called for more assistance.
They were forced to fire the fire in temperature of -12F with wind chills dipping down to nearly -30.
They contained the fire to the home, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.
No injuries were reported.
Agencies responding included the Lead Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary, Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary, Lawrence County Emergency Management, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lead-Deadwood Monument Hospital Ambulance Service and Black Hills Energy.
