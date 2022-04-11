Fire destroys semi trailer

ST. ONGE — A semi trailer carrying grass seed was destroyed in a fire Sunday.
Scott Merrow, the St. Onge fire chief, said the fire was reported a little before noon on Highway 34.
The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but it is believed that a wheel bearing may have been the cause.
Merrow said that when fire crews had arrived, the truck had already disconnected from the trailer, and the trailer had already collapsed to the ground.
Highway 34 was closed for about an hour as crews fought the fire. They remained on the scene for about three hours.
Assisting the St. Onge Volunteer Fire Department was the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department and the Spearfish Fire Department. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol also assisted.
“We appreciate them showing up and the assistance,” he said.
2 receive serious injuries in rollover crash
SPEARFISH — Two people received serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said a 1997 Acura, driven by Pamela Goodman, 34, of Richland, Wash., was entering Interstate 90 from Exit 17 around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the median where it rolled before it continued onto the eastbound lanes prompting those lanes to be closed for about 30 minutes.
Goodman was ejected as she was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger, David Wolff, 35, also received serious injuries and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
Two male passengers, one 14 and the other 8, were wearing seatbelts and received minor injuries.
Goodman was transported to Rapid City Monument Health. It was not immediately known where the three passengers were taken.
Charges are pending against both Goodman and Wolff.
