Fire destroys Central City home

CENTRAL CITY — An early morning fire in Central City destroyed a home, but no injuries were reported.
Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Rakow said the fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Early information indicates that a malfunctioning boiler may have been the culprit, however that will be investigated.
Fire crews from Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, and Whitewood all responded.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
