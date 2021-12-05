Fire destroys Central City home

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Light snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 11F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 11F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.