CENTRAL CITY — An early morning fire in Central City destroyed a home and business, but no injuries were reported among residents.
Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Rakow said the fire, at 224 Central Main St., was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Early information indicates that a malfunctioning boiler may have been the culprit, however that will be investigated.
“That’s where the homeowners said the fire started,” Rakow said.
Upon the department’s arrival, the building, which consisted of Stretch’s Glass & Custom Parts as well as a home above the business, was completely engulfed in flames.
All residents had made it out of the building safely.
Rakow said the firefighters made a good initial exterior attack and got the flames knocked down.
He said the cold made roads slippery and a water tender bumped into a vehicle.
One firefighter got dizzy while fighting the blaze and went to the hospital to get checked out, Rakow said.
He said that the structure will have to be taken down for safety reasons. The fire remains under investigation.
Fire crews from Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, and Whitewood, as well as Lead and Deadwood police, Lawrence County Sheriff deputies, ambulance crews, MDU, Black Hills, and Vast all responded.
This story was updated to provide additional details.
