Fire destroys Belle Fourche home, 3rd in 8 days

BELLE FOURCHE — A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon.
The Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department responded around 3 p.m. to a report of a house fire on Sourdough Road.
The home was fully engulfed with fire upon the firefighters’ arrival.
Aaron Thramer, chief of the department, said the initial attack was slow as approximately 20 propane tanks were on site and were venting under the intense heat. Also numerous vehicles were in the way.
Thramer said it appears as if rags used for staining spontaneously combusted causing the fire.
The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported; however, the home was completely destroyed.
Fire fighters were on the scene for about four-and-a-half hours.
Thramer said “gawkers,” driving to the scene of the fire, hindered fire trucks from making it to the scene.
“It’s pretty frustrating. Someone is losing everything they have, but it’s more important for people to go watch the fire,” Thramer said of the lookie-loos.
He said one woman even yelled at police officers evacuating a nearby assisted living facility because she wanted to drive by the scene of the fire.
The Belle Fourche department was assisted by the Spearfish Fire Department, Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Fourche Police Department, Highway Patrol, and Belle Fourche Ambulance.
The fire marked the third house fire in eight days.
A fire on Sept. 20, on Third Avenue remains under investigation.
A fire on Sept. 17, on Wood Road, began as an electrical fire, Thramer said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.