STURGIS — Sturgis area fire departments were paged to a structure fire at 4:29 a.m. Thursday at Bear Butte Lodge along SD Highway 79 at the base of Bear Butte. The structure was fully engulfed when responders arrived, said Meade County Emergency Manager Doug Huntrods in a Facebook post. He said Meade County Sheriff’s Office personnel were first on the scene followed by the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Fort Meade Fire Department, Vale VFD and Whitewood VFD, Meade County Emergency Management and the State Fire Marshal. The cause is under investigation, Huntrods said. There were no reported injuries.
