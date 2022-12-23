featured Fire damages Spearfish trailer By Mark Watson Black Hills Pioneer Dec 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fire crews contained a fire at 360 Hillsview Rd. Spearfish to one isolated area of a trailer home Wednesday evening.Pioneer photo by Mark WatsonClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — Fire crews battled wind chills of about -50F Wednesday evening to extinguish a fire in a Spearfish trailer home.Shortly after 4:30 p.m., firefighters with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 360 Hillsview Rd.Scott Deaver, the Spearfish fire chief, said the trailer within Ken’s Trailer Court, had a fire isolated in one area. Upon their arrival, crews found smoke, but no flames visible from the exterior of the trailer.Firefighters were able to extinguish the interior fire, he said.Additional information was not immediately available.“I don’t think there are any more extra challenges than freezing temperatures,” Deaver said.At this time, the home is not able to be occupied.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trailer Spearfish Scott Deaver Social Services Firefighter Ken Fire Crew Wind Chill × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fireMercury incident prompts L-D school closureCrash prompts road closureRoads closed, school called off againHome for ChristmasSpearfish approves renovation of the rocketshipSemi-truck, trailer roll over on bridge overpass near Exit 32Quintus Franke, Jr.Area ranchers keeping an eye on their livelihoodFormer BHSU athlete completes calendar year Triple Crown ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)Quintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
