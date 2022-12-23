Fire damages Spearfish trailer

Fire crews contained a fire at 360 Hillsview Rd. Spearfish to one isolated area of a trailer home Wednesday evening.

Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Fire crews battled wind chills of about -50F Wednesday evening to extinguish a fire in a Spearfish trailer home.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., firefighters with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 360 Hillsview Rd.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.