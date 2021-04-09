Fire damages Black Hills Inn

DEADWOOD — Deadwood firefighters extinguished a blaze at the Black Hills Inn Hotel & Suites early Thursday evening.
The fire began shortly before 8 p.m.
The motel, located at 206 Mountain Shadow Lane in Deadwood, sustained minor damage.
When fire crews from Deadwood were paged, they were in their regular business meeting at the fire hall, so the response time was immediate, said Sandy Glover, public information officer for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke. The fire began in the crawl space of the motel. It climbed up and was contained to one motel room on the main floor.
What caused the fire remains under investigation.
Fire crews from the Deadwood and Lead Volunteer Fire Departments were assisted by the Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department, Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, Deadwood Police Department, Lead Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Ambulance and the South Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office.
The last fire vehicle left the scene around 11 a.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.