Fire crews to burn slash piles today

DEADWOOD — Crews with the Northern Hills Ranger District are burning slash piles that are located on the west side of Highway 85 near the Preacher Smith Monument and Mt. Roosevelt Road for the next two weeks, conditions permitting.
The action is part of a Hills-wide effort to eliminate the piles.
Other areas affected include:
• Hell Canyon Ranger District (Southern Hills) — Crews are burning approximately 400 large machine piles, 15 miles northeast of Newcastle, Wyo., along the state line through the week.
• Mystic Ranger District (Central Hills) — Crews are burning piles 4-6 miles south, southwest of Deerfield Lake for the next two weeks, as conditions permit.
• Bearlodge Ranger District (near Sundance, Wyo.) — Crews are burning for the next several days off of Moskee Road to Grand Canyon to Schoolhouse Gulch. Piles are part of the Coil, Redbelly, and Mongoose timber sales, approximately 12-15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.