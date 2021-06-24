Fire crews kept busy with wildland fires

SPEARFISH — Firefighters had a busy day Wednesday as numerous blazes were sparked and grew in hot, dry conditions.
Great Plains Fire Information, an interagency cooperative group of Public Information Officers in the Great Plains Dispatch Zone, reported the following fires.
The Tunnel Fire, which was reported around 8:30 a.m. near Blackhawk burned .3 acres.
The Sandy Draw Fire, reported around 11 a.m. five miles north, northeast of Beulah, Wyo., has burned 72 acres.
The Norman CA Fire, reported just after noon near Summerset, burned .1 acre.
A fire, reported around 2:30 p.m. north of Whitewood, burned around 15 acres. It started from haying equipment.
The Ridgeland Fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. today. It burned .3 acres west of Rapid City.
The NE Diamond Bar Fire, located near McKelvie, Neb., was reported around 1:30 a.m. today. It has burned 112 acres.
The Higgins Fire, reported, shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday a mile up Higgins Gulch, burned .2 acres.
The Sage Creek Fire, reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sage Creek Wilderness Area has burned five acres.
The Round Top Fire, reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, burned .89 acres. A location was not listed.
The Sammis Fire, reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, burned .1 acres south of Rapid City.
The Sitting Bull Fire, reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, burned .1 acres near Rockerville.
