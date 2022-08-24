Fire crews extinguish fire at Sturgis rubble site

Sturgis fire crews spent their Sunday battling a fire at the city’s rubble site in northwest Sturgis. Crews were paged to the site just before 6 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Thick smoke could be seen for miles. Crews remained on the scene until about 1 p.m. Sunday before the fire was extinguished.
Courtesy photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.