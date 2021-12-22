Fire Chief presents son with five-year certificate of recognition for service to Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department

DEADWOOD — On Monday, Mayor David Ruth, Jr., the Deadwood City Commission, and members of the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) joined DVFD Chief Jason Rakow in recognizing his son, Cody Rakow (center, with certificate), for five years of service to the DVFD.

