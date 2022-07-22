NEW UNDERWOOD — Haying equipment is being blamed for a fire that burned more than 800 acres northeast of Rapid City in Meade County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, the fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was located 12 to 13 miles north of Rapid City. The fire burned in the area of Elk Creek Road north of Ellsworth Air Force Base.

