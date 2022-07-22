NEW UNDERWOOD — Haying equipment is being blamed for a fire that burned more than 800 acres northeast of Rapid City in Meade County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, the fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was located 12 to 13 miles north of Rapid City. The fire burned in the area of Elk Creek Road north of Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Area ranchers and fire departments from Pennington and Meade counties helped to fight the blaze.
Winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the northwest hindered firefighting efforts, officials said.
Larry Reinhold of Lonetree Ranch home to Rainbow Bible Ranch, located just north of Wednesday’s fire, said fire has been on the minds of ranchers due to extreme heat and high winds in recent weeks.
“Our crew worked the back of the fire along with fire departments and local ranchers,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “As I was cutting hay at home today, we had our fire truck ready on the corner of the field. The conditions were right in this instance to cause a major flare up almost immediately after igniting.”
A smaller, but similar fire was reported 10 miles west of Sundance, Wyo., about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Great Plains Fire Information website listed the cause of that fire, which burned less than an acre, as being caused by haying equipment. That fire was contained almost immediately.
