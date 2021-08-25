Fire burns 5.6 acres south of Belle Fourche Tuesday

BELLE FOURCHE –– A Tuesday fire which began just east of U.S. Highway 85 near Ridge Road quickly spread through a draw, burning 5.6 acres of grassland, and threatened nearby homes.
Belle Fourche Fire Chief Aaron Thramer told the Pioneer that the department was paged to respond to a fire southeast of Wood Road and Highway 85 at 11:47 a.m. Upon arriving to the scene, Thramer said his crew got right to work.
“They set up for structure protection and started to fight the wildfire and protect houses that were in danger,” he said.
The fire began on a power pole in a field, Thramer said, adding flames got into the grass and the windy conditions pushed the fire southeast towards a nearby draw.
Approximately 30 minutes after the initial call went out reporting the fire, the department made a call for mutual aid from neighboring counties.
Thramer said the call was made precautionary due to the fire spreading in the direction of dozens of homes located just to the west of the Sandstone Subdivision.
“With the amount of houses back in there and all the draws and timber …,” he said. “It could have easily gotten away, and we would have been looking at losses of multiple structures.”
“And with a draw, the wind just goes through it like a chimney and pushes it even farther,” Thramer said.
Near the top of the draw that caught fire, were two homes that he said were “really close” to the fire.
“One had some damage done to the siding from the heat; the other one faired a little better,” Thramer said.
Fire crews fought the flames for roughly four hours, ensuring the fire was contained.
“The end result is more than we could hope for; nobody lost a home, nobody got hurt,” he said.
Some of the local departments that responded to assist included St. Onge Fire Department, Vale Fire Department, Whitewood Fire Department, Deadwood Fire Department, Spearfish Fire Department, and a handful of local ranchers who had fire suppression equipment.
Eventually, Thramer said that South Dakota Wildland Fire responded and assumed jurisdiction of the fire event.
The investigation into the cause of the fire was still underway when Thramer left the scene at 4:45 p.m. He said he believes the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction.
Thramer said he is extremely proud of the Belle Fourche crews and grateful for the assistance of the crews from the surrounding areas who responded to help.
“That’s one thing that we’re really fortunate to get; since we live by the Black Hills, everybody’s trained on what to do when they get there so minimal instruction is needed,” he said.
“All things considered, I couldn’t ask for a much better end result, other than that one person is going to need some siding repaired on their home,” Thramer said.
