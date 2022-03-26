Fire burning in Black Elk Wilderness

CUSTER — A wildfire started in the Black Elk Wilderness Area Thursday night. The Lost Cabin Wildfire was estimated to be at 5 acres Friday morning.
The fire is burning in heavy dead and down timber approximately 1 mile northwest of Black Elk Peak. No other information about the fire is available at this time.
Trail #2 is closed. Helicopters will be dipping water out of Sheridan Lake. The public should stay clear of helicopters and flight paths.
For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to stay away from the area until it is safe to return.
