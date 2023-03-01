DEADWOOD — The response time to a fire at the Deadwood Mountain Grand was rapid Monday evening as firefighters from the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the nearby resort.
The department is located about two blocks away.
“The call came in at 7:15 p.m. Our department responded to a report of a fire that was on the roof. When they got there, they did find a fire burning on the roofline. It was, like, under the eaves. They think it started from a heat tank on the roof, and they managed to keep the fire contained to the spot. There wasn’t any other damage,” said Public Information Officer Sandy
Glover. “We were here at the department in training. So they were able to go faster to the fire.”
The fire was extinguished and firefighters left the scene around 8:54 p.m.
“There were no injuries,” Glover said. “The people that were involved, they did evacuate them. The city of Deadwood Public Works provided a trolley to keep people warm, so that was helpful.”
Along with nine Deadwood firefighters, between six and eight Lead Volunteer Fire Department firefighters, as well as Deadwood Police Department, Lead Police Department, Black Hills Energy, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Emergency Management, Monument Ambulance, and South Dakota Public Safety Highway Patrol responded to the fire.
