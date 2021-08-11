Fire, 40 acres, reported near Roubaix

ROUBAIX — A fire was reported early this afternoon northeast of Roubaix.
According to fire radio scanner traffic, powerlines were involved.
The Great Plains Fire Information reported that the Kirk Fire was reported at 2:42 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 40 acres.
Federal, state, and local resources are on the ground and in the air fighting the fire. This includes a Type 1, and a Type 3 helicopter, heavy air tanker, and the Tatanka Hot Shots.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.