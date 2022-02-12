SPEARFISH — Cian Fiorello was nearly perfect in his field goal attempts during his championship performance against Bray Bower. He took home the 25th annual Spearfish Middle School Paper Bowl winning 15-3.
Classroom champions include Michael Aberle, Bower, Carter Thompson, Keegan Ozuna, Kade Funk, Eli Overby, Fiorello, and Connor Aalbu.
