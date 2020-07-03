Fine for drivers failing to move over increase in SD

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota’s new ‘move over’ driving law has gone into effect. It increased the minimum fine for violators from $122.50 to $270.
If a driver fails to move over on the roadway and causes a crash with an emergency vehicle, the offense is now a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Another provision requires drivers to move over for vehicles that use an authorized blue light while working along a highway.
“There are more people working in emergency services such as tow truck drivers, ambulance personnel, and just motorists that are pulled over and stopped on the side of the road for an emergency, so this new law is more geared towards protecting all of those individuals,” Watertown Police Department, Captain Steve Rehorst tells KELO-TV.
Moving over still applies for emergency vehicle with flashing amber lights. And, all traffic must still stop for emergency vehicles with flashing red lights.
