EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Black Hills State University is returning to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.

The third-seeded Yellow Jackets shot 61% from the field in the first half  Tuesday afternoon and defeated number 6 seed Minnesota-Duluth 86-68 in the Elite Eight tournament’s first game.

