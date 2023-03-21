Black Hills State University’s Joel Scott drives to the basket Thursday afternoon during the NCAA Division II Elite Eight men’s basketball tournament. He scored 23 points as the Yellow Jackets won 86-68 to advance to Thursday’s Final Four.
Matthew Ragsdale, of Black Hills State University, aims at the basket during a free throw attempt. He paced Yellow Jacket scorers by netting 25 points, including five, 3-point field goals. Photos by Riley Baker/BHSU Sports Information.
Black Hills State University’s Joel Scott drives to the basket Thursday afternoon during the NCAA Division II Elite Eight men’s basketball tournament. He scored 23 points as the Yellow Jackets won 86-68 to advance to Thursday’s Final Four.
Matthew Ragsdale, of Black Hills State University, aims at the basket during a free throw attempt. He paced Yellow Jacket scorers by netting 25 points, including five, 3-point field goals. Photos by Riley Baker/BHSU Sports Information.
Black Hills State guard Sindou Cisse drives past a Minnesota-Duluth defender during Tuesday’s 86-68 win in the NCAA Division II Elite 8 game, in Evansville, Ind.
Matthew Ragsdale, left, of Black Hills State, looks for a teammate to pass to. Photos courtesy of Riley Dean Baker, BHSU Sports Information
EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Black Hills State University is returning to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.
The third-seeded Yellow Jackets shot 61% from the field in the first half Tuesday afternoon and defeated number 6 seed Minnesota-Duluth 86-68 in the Elite Eight tournament’s first game.
“I thought that was as well as we’ve played all year,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson said. “We came out, and we were really good defensively.”
Thompson said a key for Black Hills State was to limit Drew Blair, who led the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the game. The coach added that Sindou Cisse played phenomenal defense on Blair, who made only six of 21 shots from the field.
Minnesota-Duluth built a 12-5 lead in the first half on Joshua Brown’s 3-point field goal. That capped an 8-0 run for the Bulldogs.
Matthew Ragsdale scored five points during a 7-0 run that pulled Black Hills State into a 12-12 tie.
A three-point-play by Lincoln Meister put Minnesota-Duluth ahead 15-12. Ragsdale’s 3-point field goal started a 10-0 Black Hills State run. Joel Scott scored from inside as the Yellow Jackets moved ahead 22-15.
Minnesota-Duluth cut the margin to 27-24 as Austin Andrews scored from the lane. Cisse, Ragsdale, and Jaeton Hackley combined for the next 14 points as Black Hills State stayed ahead 41-24.
The Yellow Jackets held a 45-32 halftime lead. They made 17 of 28 field goal tries.
Minnesota-Duluth cut the margin to 10 points twice in the second half, with the second instance at 68-58. Black Hills State led by as many as 20 points (84-64) after that.
Ragsdale scored 25 points, including five 3-point field goals, to lead Black Hills State (29-5) in scoring. Scott (23 points), Cisse (13), and Ryker Cisarik (13) also reached double figures.
Minnesota-Duluth received 16 points apiece from Blair and Charlie Katona. The Bulldogs’ season ended with a 26-10 record.
Thompson said Scott, Cisarik, and Hayes played really good help defense at the rim. He added the Yellow Jackets did not give any Bulldogs’ shooter 3-point looks.
“He was just phenomenal for 40 minutes,” Thompson said in describing the efforts of Ragsdale. “Whenever we needed a score, it seemed like he delivered.”
Thompson said Minnesota-Duluth was a bit focused on Scott, and Ragsdale made plays.
“He just got into a great rhythm,” Thompson said of Ragsdale’s shooting. “He was as good as he’s been all year offensively.”
Thompson said Black Hills State took better care of the ball today than it did in recent games. The Yellow Jackets committed only nine turnovers to go with 19 assists.
Black Hills State scoring: Matthew Ragsdale 25, Joel Scott 23, Sindou Cisse 13, Ryker Cisarik 13, Jaeton Hackley 7, PJ Hayes 3, Caelin Hearne 2. Totals 31 field goals, 16 of 20 from the free throw line, 86 points.
Minnesota-Duluth scoring: Drew Blair 16, Charlie Katona 16, Joshua Brown 11, Joshua Strong 8, Matt Thompson 6, Lincoln Meister 5, Jack Middleton 4, Austin Andrews 2. Totals 30 field goals, three of three from the free throw line, 68 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 53 (31-58), M-Duluth 42 (30-70)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 8 (Ragsdale 5, Hackley 1, Hayes 1, Hearne 1), M-Duluth 5 (Blair 2, Strong 2, Brown 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 30 (Cisse 6), M-Duluth 35 (Blair 8)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 9, M-Duluth 14
Total fouls: Black Hills State 8, M-Duluth 19
Black Hills State will face second-seeded West Liberty Thursday afternoon. The start time for that game .“The biggest thing is our mindset,” Thompson said in looking toward Thursday. He added the Yellow Jackets must keep things simple and be hungry for another win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.