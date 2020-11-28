Fill that seat!

SPEARFISH — At the Nov. 2 Spearfish City Council meeting, Darick Eisenbraun formally announced he would resign his seat on the council.
“As mine and my wife’s and our family’s time here in Spearfish is winding down, I would make the official announcement that the first meeting in December will be my last meeting with the city council,” he said. “I want to thank everybody here, especially all the fellow council members, it’s been great serving with you guys and city staff is as good as it gets.”
Eisenbraun is leaving to take a position as Chief Executive Officer of High Plains Power Inc., in Riverton, Wyo. His term was set to expire in 2022.
There are two methods for the city to fill a seat vacated by a council member before the end of their term, and as with many things, timing is everything.
“If the seat is vacated more than six months before our annual election then it’s filled by a special election,” explained Ashley McDonald, city attorney for Spearfish. “If the seat is vacated less than six months before our annual election we cannot hold a special election, it has to be filled by the remaining council members.”
Spearfish holds its annual election on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in April each year. Eisenbraun’s departure in December falls well within the six-month deadline, meaning a temporary councilmember would need to be appointed to fill the seat until April.
“A majority vote of the remaining councilmembers has to appoint the person,” McDonald said. “It would follow the same process for bringing anything to a vote before the council, which would be someone has to make a motion, then get a second, and them council votes on it.”
Only members of council or the mayor can nominate someone for appointment, but there can be multiple nominees for the seat. Any citizen can be nominated as long as they meet the legal requirements to hold that council seat.
“The big ones are, (the person must be a) resident of the municipality and of the ward,” McDonald said.
Eisenbraun’s seat will be for Ward 3, which means anyone looking to be considered for the seat must reside in Ward 3, however any councilmember from any ward can make a nomination.
“People can express interest to a councilmember or the mayor, that’s the general process,” McDonald said.
City Administrator Mike Harmon said at least one nomination is expected to be made at the next city council meeting scheduled for Dec. 7, once finalized, the appointee would still need to run in the April 6, 2021 annual election to remain seated for the rest of Eisenbraun’s term, then again in 2022, if they want to remain on council for a full three-year term.
“The person who’s appointed will be on the council until our annual election … to fill that spot for the remainder of Darick’s term,” McDonald said. “So it won’t be a new three year council spot it will be just to fill his term.”
Other council seats that will be up for re-election in 2021 are Councilman Dan Hodgs, Ward 1; Councilman Rob Herrmann, Ward 2; and Councilwoman Pam Jacobs, Ward 3.
