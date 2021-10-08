Fifth annual Pumpkinfest to be held Saturday, Oct. 16

BELLE FOURCHE — The fifth annual Pumpkinfest will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
The event is a joint project of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce.
Pumpkinfest will include craft booths as well as food for sale by both the Chamber and the Museum. There will also be inflatables, rides on the Pumpkin Train, mummy bowling, scarecrow ring toss, and tours of the Haunted Spaulding Cabin, where this year’s theme is “Spooky Dolls.”
The giant pumpkin and the museum’s skeleton in a Halloween bathtub, will be on display for photo ops. A Mad Scientist table will be set up; this year the Mad Scientist will help families make colorful silly putty.
At noon and 2 p.m. the Tri-State Performers will present a short holiday play, “The Mystery of the Crystal Mask.” There is no admission charge for attending the play.
Kids are encouraged to bring their carved or decorated pumpkins to enter in the “Best Pumpkins” contest. Judging will take place at 2:30 p.m. and awards will be given.
In the case of inclement weather, some events may be held in Community Hall, nearby.
For more information about Pumpkinfest, please call (605) 723-1200.
