Third graders take off running for the 400-meter dash during the Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Track and Field Day, Tuesday. The event, held at Mountaintop Field in Lead, had students competing in sack races, three legged races, a football and softball throw, long jump, a banana relay, and 50, 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick
