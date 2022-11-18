DEADWOOD – The telltale blue corduroy jacket with yellow embroidery, indicative of membership in Future Farmers of America (FFA) will soon make a debut in Lead-Deadwood, as Nov. 8 the school board approved an application to establish an the club in the district.
“I wanted you to understand that FFA really isn’t Future Farmers of America anymore,” said CTE Teacher Jackie Bogue in her address to the Board of Education. “We still use that acronym. We still use FFA, but we’ve gone so much further than that. It’s a national FFA organization. I’ve taken kids to nationals. I mean, it’s just huge. Even at state, in Brookings, they call it the blue plague, because everybody comes in their blue FFA jacket.”
Bogue, who is in her first year with the district and teaches wildlife and fisheries, welding, agriculture, food, and natural resources, said there is another part to ag education that is missing in the school district.
“And that’s FFA,” Bogue said. “Ag education is a national program and is a three-circle diagram that comes together for students to give them as much as we can. We talk about Career Technical Education. We talk about job opportunities to get into a field and actually have some hands-on opportunity to decide, ‘Do I like this? Do I not like this? Am I gifted in this area? What kind of careers can I have?’”
The idea is to offer FFA and for Bogue to lead a supervised agriculture experience for students that choose to get a job.
“That would fit, not necessarily – everybody wants to say agriculture, but in this area, it would be forestry, working with the state forest service or national forest service, I mean there are so many opportunities and this would be a job where they could track their hours, track their experiences, and there are scholarships from FFA that are given and there must be 100 different career areas,” Bogue said.
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said the district’s welding classes are actually ag welding.
“Because Jackie’s certified as an ag teacher, not just a straight welding teacher,” he said.
There are 850,000 FFA members nationwide and 10,000 members in 94 school district chapters across South Dakota.
Lead-Deadwood will be in District 5 FFA, joining Belle Fourche, Bison, Cheyenne Eagle Butte, Dupree, Edgemont, Faith, Harding County, Hot Springs, Jones County, Kadoka, Lemmon, Limon, Macintosh, New Underwood, Newell, Phillip, two Rapid City chapters, Sturgis, Timberlake, and Wall.
“Our Region 5 competitions, many of those are in Rapid,” Bogue said.
Bogue offered examples of the types of events Lead-Deadwood students could participate in.
Fall leadership development contest examples, which involve speaking, include: ag broadcasting, ag issues, which involves debate, FFA creed speaking, meeting code of conduct, ag sales, employable skills.
Spring contest examples include: flora culture, dairy cattle judging, agronomy, weed seeds, seeds, food science and technology, milk quality, natural resources, range plants, poultry evaluation, meat evaluation, nursery landscaping, vet science,
“These are all trying to get students into a career they might be interested in and what that looks like,” Bogue said. “Everybody thinks it’s all ag and it has a twist to ag, but there are so many other things.”
Bogue said the best thing the district can do for students is to give them an opportunity to work.
“They love to work,” she said. “And then, we want them to get paid for it and make a living at it, and have a job and come back and contribute to our community.”
Student membership in the club is $7 per person. Bogue has applied for a grant to establish the club, as well.
School board member Amber Vogt asked how the club would work.
“I think it’s like all of our clubs,” said high school Principal Mark Jacobs. “It’s not a full-fledged school activity … Mrs. Bogue and her group of students are going to be responsible for fund raising if they’re going to be taking their trips. I think we need to have some skin in that game, so if they’re going to Rapid City, we’ll provide a bus. That’s a lot different than if they’re going down to Brookings and hotels and things like that. I think that’s going to fall under the fundraising piece.”
Jacobs said there is a nice handful of kids that are interested.
“The thing I like that Mrs. Bogue presented is there’s a lot more to it than just the ag side, that you would think FFA is,” Jacobs said. “I think the more we get that information out to the kids, we can provide them with another opportunity for kids who maybe don’t have their niche yet in the school to grow their interests.”
Person said in looking at widespread interest in the school, expectations need to be realistic, but that most of the opportunities presented are likely to draw interest among students, for instance, forestry and landscaping.
“Our chapter might look a little different than the one in Phillip, for instance, but I think there are a number of things there our kids would really benefit from,” Person said.
Vogt said she thinks FFA would be a great addition.
“We live in an ag state,” said school board member Tessa Allen. “So any opportunity to get kids interested in that that would potentially turn into a college experience and then stay working in South Dakota, be it here, or wherever in the state, I think it’s a good thing.”
