DEADWOOD – The telltale blue corduroy jacket with yellow embroidery, indicative of membership in Future Farmers of America (FFA) will soon make a debut in Lead-Deadwood, as Nov. 8 the school board approved an application to establish an the club in the district.

“I wanted you to understand that FFA really isn’t Future Farmers of America anymore,” said CTE Teacher Jackie Bogue in her address to the Board of Education. “We still use that acronym. We still use FFA, but we’ve gone so much further than that. It’s a national FFA organization. I’ve taken kids to nationals. I mean, it’s just huge. Even at state, in Brookings, they call it the blue plague, because everybody comes in their blue FFA jacket.”

