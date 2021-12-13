Fermilab working to get information to public

LEAD — Fermilab officials are actively working on varied ways to communicate with the general public about the project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility.
Jacque Bucher, head of Fermilab’s Office of Communication, said she has been meeting with stakeholders in the project to brainstorm various communication techniques and methods, after people in Lead expressed frustration with a lack of information flow about the project. Bucher said they are planning a series of town hall meetings, and are working on securing locations and times for those events. Additionally, she said they have posted a series of frequently asked questions on their website, https://lbnf-dune.fnal.gov. Social media accounts for the project also include https://mobile.twitter.com/lbnfacility on Twitter, and https://www.facebook.com/LBNFacility/ on Facebook. Bucher said her office also plans to work closely with the Black Hills Pioneer, the Northern Hills community news source and legal newspaper for the city of Lead.
“There is so much care for what is going on,” Bucher said. “We’re very apologetic and very concerned about the community and the feelings of the community. We’re very committed to partnering with you moving forward.”
Bucher further explained that she believes Simon Pollard acted appropriately, when he directed Pioneer reporter Wendy Pitlick to Fermilab’s communications department, rather than have her attend the meeting. Pollard was following Fermilab’s policy, she said, which is designed to ensure media questions are answered appropriately and by the correct people who are knowledgeable about specific subjects. Bucher said Pollard thought he was meeting with two residents at the meeting last Wednesday, but seemed unaware that the meeting drew more than a dozen residents.
“When I had heard about this, it was just the two,” she said. “It sounds like there might have been a miscommunication because it sounds like this meeting grew to a larger point.”
