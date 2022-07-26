LEAD — Fermilab officials will outline their plans to contract with a helicopter company to fly over the Open Cut and spray tackifier over the rock pile, during a public meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
Dr. Gary Krieger, a toxicologist and human health specialist from Boulder, Colo., whom Fermilab hired to provide information about the dust, will also address concerns about silica as well as give results from an environmental study that was conducted in the spring regarding the effects of the dust.
Since December officials from Fermilab and its contractor, Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture have been working on various ideas to mitigate dust. The dust has been blowing up and across town from a loose pile of dirt in the Open Cut. The pile is the result of dumping rock from the underground excavation to prepare to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility. Though current rock that is dumped is treated with a sticky tackifier, which officials say keeps the rock from blowing across town, the large pile of original, untreated rock is what they say has caused the dust problem for the town. Fermilab personnel have tried several options to contain that dust, which they say is deposited deep within the Open Cut and unable to be easily accessed.
But next week Fermilab will outline their plan to contract with Timberline Helicopters, an Idaho-based company that works to fly helicopters to help extinguish wildfires. The plan is for the helicopter to fly over the Open Cut and spray the sticky tackifier, which will act as a cap on the raw dirt pile.
During a special meeting on Friday, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority amended its land use agreement with Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture, to allow the helicopter to conduct staging operations near the Sanford Underground Research Facility water treatment plant.
“There is a flight path that has been defined that does not go over any residential sections,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority. “We want to be very careful to make sure this helicopter will not be traveling over houses.”
According to the new land use agreement, Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture and Timberline will be responsible for immediate cleanup if any material is dropped or over sprayed between the staging area and its intended location in the Open Cut.
Wednesday’s public meeting is also part of the requirements for the land use agreement, which stipulates that the meeting must happen at least five days before the helicopter flight.
Other requirements in the agreement include automobile and employer’s liability insurance of more than $3 million; environmental pollution liability insurance with limits of no less than $10 million; and aircraft liability and aviation commercial liability insurance of no less than $25 million. All insurance policies are required to list the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, it’s officers and representatives, the state of South Dakota, Barrick Gold Corp., Homestake Mining Company, as insured entities. The agreement also requires Timberline to provide a safety data sheet about the material that is to be deposited into the Open Cut.
