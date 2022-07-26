LEAD — Fermilab officials will outline their plans to contract with a helicopter company to fly over the Open Cut and spray tackifier over the rock pile, during a public meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.

Dr. Gary Krieger, a toxicologist and human health specialist from Boulder, Colo., whom Fermilab hired to provide information about the dust, will also address concerns about silica as well as give results from an environmental study that was conducted in the spring regarding the effects of the dust.

