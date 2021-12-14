Fermilab schedules public meeting to discuss dust, LBNF/DUNE construction

LEAD — Fermilab has scheduled its first public, town hall meeting to discuss the project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, including dust mitigation issues.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday at the Homestake Opera House. All interested persons are invited to attend to express their concern, ask questions, make comments, and gather information from key Fermilab representatives for the project.
Jacqueline Bucher, head of the Office of Communication at Fermilab, said the meeting will be one of several ways the agency intends to communicate with the public. Other methods include sending letters to Lead residents and establishing a greater presence on social media. Fermilab has also posted a series of questions and answers on its website at https://lbnf-dune.fnal.gov, and residents who wish to contact officials about the project are encouraged to send correspondence to neighbors-sd@fnal.gov. l
“We will be updating the website with more questions and answers as we receive them,” she said.
Last week Fermilab officials agreed to voluntarily shut down its operation to dump excavated rock into the Open Cut, after high winds caused serious concerns among residents. On Wednesday, one of the topics discussed will be efforts the agency is making to contain the dust during high winds, with the end goal of increasing the health and safety of Lead citizens and resuming dumping operations.
Officials from the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, the managing entity for the Sanford Lab that leases space to Fermilab for construction of the LBNF/DUNE, said there is a limited amount of space underground to store the excavated rock while dumping operations are shut down. On Friday, Fermilab officials said they expect to reach that storage capacity this week, which will force them to stop all excavation for the project.
In a statement sent to the Pioneer, Fermilab officials said dust was anticipated for the project before operations began last spring, and crews put a system of controls in place to manage it.
“Laboratory testing was conducted to assess the amount of dust expected and to assess the necessary moisture content needed for dust control,” the statement said. “Despite this testing — and despite a series of mitigative controls that were implemented — we have found that dust circulation under real conditions at the site remains unacceptable. We are continuing to pursue additional measures until the dust issue has been resolved.”
