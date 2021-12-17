Fermilab resumes rock dumping with plans for dust management

LEAD — Rock dumping operations resumed Thursday afternoon, but not before Fermilab officials met with concerned citizens to explain their plan for dust mitigation, at the first of what they pledge will be a series of public meetings.
A small crowd of citizens gathered at the Homestake Opera House for the meeting Wednesday, but bad weather conditions deterred many from attending the meeting. Chris Mossey, project director with the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, opened the meeting by reporting that it would be recorded and posted for others to view online. Interested citizens can find the meeting at at https://lbnf-dune.fnal.gov.
Josh Willhite, design project manager for the project, lead the meeting and explained how the Fermilab team has been working on this problem since before the conveyor started running.
“It’s been suggested that we didn’t think about this,” Willhite said. “That’s not true. We did think quite a bit about this.”
Willhite explained that prior to turning the conveyor on in June Fermilab officials consulted with several experts and ran several lab tests to determine dust control management. The crew installed Tapered Element Oscillating Microbalance (TEOMs) devices, designed to pull air in and measure the amount of dust particles being emitted. That, combined with some other efforts gave officials what Willhite called “misplaced confidence” in their dust mitigation measures.
“We had heard feedback from the community that dust was a concern, and I thought we were going to be able to use that data to prove the dust wasn’t coming from us, because I thought we had it under control,” he said.
But right away in June Willhite said his team knew they had a dust issue. When foggers and a sprinkler system did not work to contain the problem, and when a chute that was intended to put the rock deeper into the Open Cut failed, the team began searching for other ways to control the dust. It settled on adding a tackifier substance that’s primary ingredient is glycerol, an ingredient that is found in several food and beauty products. The tackifier sticks to the dust particles to keep them from flying around. Specifically using Nalco EnviroGreen 2600 substance, Willhite told the audience that a Safety Data Sheet on the material is available on the Fermilab website, in a special section reserved for Frequently Asked Questions about the dust.
“We needed to be sure that whatever we put on this material, if it washed off it wouldn’t impact the water treatment plant,” he said. “We had to perform lab tests to verify that it wouldn’t affect their ability to discharge water. The opening line of this Safety Data Sheet is ‘not hazardous substance or mixture.’ It’s a very safe material to use in the Open Cut.”
Willhite explained that his team has been using the tackifier since November. While he said it has been very effective, it does not spread and has not been able to form a cap over the rock layer that is already in the Open Cut, which wind picks up.
Moving forward with dust control, Willhite said his team will continue using the tackifier, but will also put other measures into place to contain the dust. One of those key elements, he said will be positioning a staff member to specifically watch the rock as it is being dumped into the Open Cut. If there is ever any dust that moves beyond the fence line, he said that staffer will be directed to shut down the dumping operation.
“That will happen until everyone is satisfied that it doesn’t need to happen anymore,” Willhite said. We expect that to be months.”
Additionally, Willhite said his team will watch weather forecasts and reports carefully. If there is a forecast or threat of winds over 15 miles per hour, there will not be any rock dumping. “We won’t even try,” he said.
While the tackifier is a good solution, it does not cover the entire rock pile on the Open Cut benches. That’s why the LBNF/DUNE team has contracted with Williams Drone of Parkston, S.D. Starting next week, or whenever weather conditions are favorable, Willhite said that company will fly a 7-foot drone over the Open Cut to spray Dust Bind material on to the rock pile. The coal industry frequently uses the same product, he said, to spray over the top of coal that is loaded into trains, to prevent the coal from blowing off in transport. Safety Data Sheets on that material will also be posted to the website, but Willhite assured the public that it is also a non-hazardous material that is alcohol based.
The final measure that the Fermilab team is taking to control the dust includes installing a new chute that will send the rock farther down into the Open Cut. That chute is expected to arrive sometime during the week of Dec. 27, and will be installed immediately.
“After we install the chute we want to test it at higher wind speeds to see if it is effective,” Willhite said. “We will observe and if it is not effective we will shut it down. We will do the same thing with this capping compound we are spraying with the drone.”
Overall, Willhite explained that the LBNF/DUNE team has been working very hard with the city of Lead and the S.D. Science and Technology Authority to establish an acceptable plan of action to move forward. In addition to the dust mitigation measures, Willhite said the team has committed to hosting another public meeting in January, one in February, and then quarterly meetings to educate the public about their efforts. Information and regular updates about the project will be available at https://lbnf-dune.fnal.gov, as well as on social media at https://mobile.twitter.com/lbnfacility and https://www.facebook.com/LBNFacility/.
