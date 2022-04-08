Fermilab resumes rock dumping operation

LEAD — Fermilab has started dumping rock into the Open Cut again.
Almost immediately after issuing an investigation summary on April 8, the rock dumping operation resumed on a clear and wind-free day.
Last week the S.D. Science and Technology Authority ordered Fermilab and Thyssen Mining Inc. to cease its rock dumping operations, pending completion of a root cause investigation that addressed why rock dust and tackifier that was dumped ended up being spread across town and all over Manuel Brothers Park. The order also required Fermilab to review and update their weather-related controls, and that Fermi Research Alliance and all of their subcontractors cooperate with an approved observer from the S.D. Science and Technology Authority.
Fermilab’s investigative summary admits that rock was dumped on March 30 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in direct violation of the agency’s pledge to suspend dumping operation when winds are at 15 miles per hour or more. On that day the National Weather Service reported wind gusts of up to 38 miles per hour.
“At the beginning of the shift, personnel obtained and reviewed outdated wind speed data due to human error,” the summary states. “Based on that outdated data, personnel made the decision to begin operating the rock conveyor that morning. Personnel failed to monitor the wind speed while rock was being discharged into the Open Cut.”
The statement goes on to say that personnel were unable to observe the dust leaving the Open Cut, due to heavy snowfall that day, and it admits personnel were not properly trained in the agency’s control measures to contain the dust.
The summary goes on to report that the agency has developed a new Standard Operating Procedure for the rock conveyor, with a clear description of roles and responsibilities and a clear definition of the controls in place for all personnel. It also reports that more comprehensive training has been implemented for all personnel involved with operating the rock conveyor.
Mayor Ron Everett, who worked with the S.D. Science and Technology Authority on the order to stop dumping operations last week, said he is satisfied with the Fermilab investigation report.
“I’m satisfied that they have done a thorough review and they’ve made some changes in procedures,” he said. “I am optimistic that they can perform to our standards.”
S.D. Science and Technology Authority Executive Director Mike Headley said his staff reviewed the investigation with Fermilab officials Friday morning, and they are satisfied that measures have been put in place to prevent black dust from leaving the Open Cut again. He also said Fermilab officials updated his staff on efforts to control loose dust at the bottom of the Open Cut, and he is confident they will find more solutions.
“We are happy and we did go ahead and give approval to continue operation with the condition that thye are using these new controls and continuing to move forward with the top priority of finding a longer term solution,” Headley said.
