Fermilab officials planning helicopter flight over Open Cut in August

LEAD — A Blackhawk helicopter that will spray about 11,000 gallons of capping agent on the loose rock pile in the Open Cut is Fermilab’s latest effort to mitigate the dust problem in Lead.

Josh Willhite, project manager for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility construction, said the agency plans to contract with Timberline Helicopters Inc. to fly an agricultural helicopter over the Open Cut. The helicopter is typically used in firefighting efforts to dump slurry over wildfires. It will fly from Black Hills Airport/Clyde Ice Field in Spearfish to a staging area near the S.D. Science and Technology Authority water treatment plant. Willhite said the staging area will include a 5,000-gallon tank of DustBind Plus: a non-hazardous substance that acts as a sticky tackifier to bind dust particles together so they don’t fly up and out of the Open Cut. The helicopter will use a 125-foot line with a bucket attached to the end, dip the bucket into the 5,000-gallon tank, and fly it over to the loose rock pile in the Open Cut, where it will dump about 780 gallons of the capping agent at a time.

