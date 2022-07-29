Fermilab officials planning helicopter flight over Open Cut in August

LEAD — A Blackhawk helicopter that will spray about 11,000 gallons of capping agent on the loose rock pile in the Open Cut is Fermilab’s latest effort to mitigate the dust problem in Lead.
Josh Willhite, project manager for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility construction, said the agency plans to contract with Timberline Helicopters Inc. to fly an agricultural helicopter over the Open Cut. The helicopter is typically used in firefighting efforts to dump slurry over wildfires. It will fly from Black Hills Airport/Clyde Ice Field in Spearfish to a staging area near the S.D. Science and Technology Authority water treatment plant. Willhite said the staging area will include a 5,000-gallon tank of DustBind Plus: a non-hazardous substance that acts as a sticky tackifier to bind dust particles together so they don’t fly up and out of the Open Cut. The helicopter will use a 125-foot line with a bucket attached to the end, dip the bucket into the 5,000-gallon tank, and fly it over to the loose rock pile in the Open Cut, where it will dump about 780 gallons of the capping agent at a time.
“This is what they do for fighting fires,” Willhite said. “It’s the same technology. We will start with pure water to test the system.”
Willhite said the helicopter’s flight path will be from near the water treatment plant at the lab, around the outskirts of town, and over to the Open Cut. He stressed that it will not fly over any residential houses. During the flight and in accordance with federal regulations, which require traffic to be stopped at least 300 feet from the flight path, Willhite said flaggers will be positioned along U.S. Highway 85 to block traffic between the Pluma waterfall and the Twin City Animal Shelter area, in five minute intervals during flights. Additionally, he said Manuel Brother’s Park and the Homestake Trail that runs from the Lead City Dog Park to Deadwood, will be closed during the four or five-hour time period that officials expect flights to occur.
“That is not strictly required, but we think out of an overabundance of caution, it make sense to keep people out of the park,” he said.
The Sanford Lab at Homestake Visitor’s Center will be open during the flights.
Willhite said while his team does not expect to have any spillage in-flight, he acknowledged that the operation could carry some risk. However, he stressed that the helicopter will not fly over any houses or businesses, and the material being transported is environmentally safe and does not pose a health hazard. S.D. Science and Technology Authority Executive Director Mike Headley said the lab agreement to conduct this operation requires Timberline Helicopters Inc. to carry pollution insurance, and to clean up any spills that occur.
“It isn’t a perfectly clean operation,” Willhite said. “They’re dipping into a tank. We’re flying through a path that stays at least 300 feet above everything.”
If there is spillage on personal property, Willhite said it will wash right off if the property is washed immediately. Otherwise, he said it will peel off.
Though Willhite said Fermilab does not yet have an exact date for the helicopter flight, they are hoping to do it toward the end of August. He also said, due to scheduling matters, it is likely the flight will occur on a weekend. The exact date will be announced on social media, he said.
In addition to the helicopter flight, Willhite said Fermilab will utilize a remote control agricultural land rover to continue applying capping agent on the rock pile. The rover is a battery-operated piece of equipment that will descend into the Open Cut on a winch. It is also expected to be deployed in late August. The agency also intends to continue using its water cannons to spray the rock pile.
Fermilab has contracted with Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture and Thyssen Mining Inc. to excavate massive caverns in the Sanford Underground Research Facility, to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility. The facility is planned to host the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, which will “catch” a beam of neutrinos that is shot from Fermilab in Batvia, Ill., through the earth to the Sanford Lab. The experiment is intended to study how neutrinos change as they travel from the sun.
Part of the excavation efforts include transporting crushed rock along a conveyor belt, and dumping it into the Open Cut. Since the operation started last spring, Fermilab officials have been working on ways to mitigate large amounts of dust that have been emanating from that rock pile, and blowing across town. Last December, Mayor Ron Everett called for the operation to shut down until officials could solve the dust problem. Then in April, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority shut down the operation once again, after dust mitigation measures failed. The planned helicopter flight is one of many strategies Fermilab officials have used to control the dust from the rock pile.
“The dust is not a health hazard,” Willhite said, after toxicologist and health expert Dr. Gary Krieger explained that silica levels in the dust are well below health standards. “However, we recognize it is a concern for the community and we will continue our efforts to minimize it. There are multiple dust activities that are in the process of execution. The controls have been implemented this year and have helped to substantially reduce the effects on the Manuel Brothers Park and surrounding areas. We will continue to monitor and clean as needed.”
