Fermilab hosts second public meeting for LBNF/DUNE project

LEAD — Fermilab officials discussed progress for the overall project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF), as well as ongoing efforts to mitigate the noise and contain the dust at a small meeting of residents, Tuesday.
The meeting at the Homestake Opera House was one of a series of monthly updates that members of the Fermilab team promised, as part of their ongoing efforts to inform the community about the project. Josh Willuweit, design project manager for the LBNF/DUNE project, started the meeting by explaining the project and contractor’s construction progress. He explained that the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility, or LBNF, will be a world-class facility to house the world-class Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, that will be a “game changer” in physics, similar to the discovery of the Higgs Boson several years ago. The experiment includes 1,438 collaborators from 217 institutions in 37 different countries, including the CERN laboratory in Switzerland. Through the DUNE experiment, scientists will seek to better understand neutrinos, which are the smallest particles in the universe. Understanding these ubiquitous particles, he said, will help scientists understand the nature of matter’s existence.
“Matter and anti-matter should cancel each other out, and we shouldn’t be here,” he said. “Neutrinos can help explain why we are here.”
In order to study these nuclear particles that emanate from the sun and other stars, excavators are busy digging out three massive caverns one mile underground, at the 4850 level of Homestake. These 65-ft-wide, 475-ft-long, and 92-ft-high caverns will have an area equivalent of eight soccer fields, with a space large enough to park 160 double decker buses. That’s where scientists will eventually build massive caverns filled with Argon, that will be used to study the tiny particles as they are shot through the earth to Homestake, from Fermilab in Illinois.
Since work started on site in November of 2020, Willuweit said crews from Thyssen Mining Inc. and Kiewit Alberici have excavated just over 100,000 tons of rock. They’ve used 3,000 pounds of explosives, installed 25,973 rock bolts, laid about five acres of welded wire fabric, and applied about 1,209 cubic yards of shotcrete. Crews have placed 83 cubic yards of concrete, and have mobilized 36 pieces of mobile, heavy equipment underground.
Currently, Willuweit said there are 130 Thyssen Mining employees, 35 Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture employees, and 12 Fermilab officials working directly on the South Dakota arm of the project.
Willuweit said one of the very important aspects about the project’s contractors, is their commitment to the community. “The city has recognized TMI (Thyssen Mining Inc.) as a premier contractor,” he said, pointing out community involvement from the company. He also added that Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture has also contributed to Lead residents in significant ways.
Fermilab is also committed to the community, Willuweit explained as he touched on noise and dust concerns that have been addressed since Mayor Ron Everett shut the operation down last month. Since that time, Willuweit said the crew has been working diligently to contain a dust problem. Ceasing operations during high winds and directly observing the dust, adjusting for winds that blow dust beyond the fence line, have had some impact. A tackifier that is applied to the rock before it is dumped into the Open Cut has also proven to be effective, but only in the places where the tackifier rock is dumped. Some dust that has blown to the side of the Open Cut, and is not directly underneath the dumping chute, continues to blow up and across town, and that’s what Willuweit said crews are focusing on right now.
“The material is acting a little like a snow drift,” he said. “The wind picks it up and blows it. We’d like to remove it, but we are standing on the edge of an 800-foot hole, so we need to figure out a safe way to do it.”
Willuweit said crews installed a snow fence in the hopes of catching dust particles before they breach the fence line. Additionally, he said crews are still coordinating the best time to spray another material on the dust, to bind the particles and keep them from blowing. That will require the correct weather conditions, and coordination with an industrial drone company.
“We’re looking at next week, but it’s not going to make sense to spray this material on snow,” he said. “We’re going to be watching that and if the snow melts and if there is an opportunity we are going to jump on it.”
Willuweit said Fermilab officials are also in the process of organizing dust sampling and testing, and they expect that to be completed later this week.
In addition to dust concerns, Willuweit said his crew has done a good job addressing the noise concerns from the community. Loud beeping backup alarms on the conveyor belt have been replaced by a “shushing” alarm that is significantly quieter. A dust collector fan at the crusher building that was making a high-pitched noise, and causing significant disturbance, has also been outfitted with a muffler that dropped the noise by 12 decibels.
“It’s considerably less noisy,” he said.
Though most audience members attended the meeting to listen, only one raised his hand for questions. Carl Arend, who has been very vocal about the dust issue for several months, asked Willuweit about how the crews will handle park and residential cleanup from the dust.
“What steps are we going to take to clean up the park? I’m wanting to know down the road. We live east of the cut, about 400 yards. I have a couple of red deck chairs, and now they’re gray,” he said.
Willuweit explained that his team is working to get the dust under control, and they will address cleanup issues after that has been done.
“We want to get the situation under control first, and then see what we’re left with,” he said.
Willuweit explained that the construct schedule has the drill and blast excavation work stretching into July or August of 2023. After that, he said infrastructure construction will start in the Spring of 2024.
“That is where we start building those big detectors, cryostats,” he said. “The first one takes about nine to 12 months to assemble. Then they start filling it with Argon, and that takes about a year.”
Willuweit announced that Fermilab officials will host another meeting in February or March, with dates and times to be announced. He encouraged attendees to ask their neighbors and friends to attend and bring their questions and issues that need to be addressed.
