Fermilab answers dust questions

LEAD — After Mayor Ron Everett called for Fermilab to shut down rock dumping operations until the dust issue has been resolved, the Pioneer reached out on Tuesday to Fermilab’s Patrick Weber, with the following questions. Our questions were funneled through media relations and answers were returned Thursday. The following are the questions we asked, with Fermilab’s verbatim answers. At times, the Pioneer had follow-up questions, which it submitted Friday morning with a request to receive answers by a noon deadline, to be published in Saturday’s paper. Questions that are in italics and located immediately after Fermilab’s answers are those follow-up questions, for which we have not yet received answers.
Q: Last night the mayor called for the lab to temporarily shut down rock dumping until the dust issue can be resolved. How long could it be before the dust issue is resolved and will the lab voluntarily shut down for that long?
A: Fermilab has voluntarily stopped depositing rock into the Open Cut while we work with the mayor of Lead on a plan for dust abatement. We do not expect to resume until a consensus with the mayor has been met, and them would resume with limited operations.
Q: How does it affect your operation to shut down dumping until the dust issue is resolved?
A: There is a limited amount of underground storage available for excavated rock. Once this storage reaches capacity, all Fermilab excavation activities will cease until we can resume depositing rock into the Open Cut.
Q. How does this delay in schedule affect the project, specifically your contract with Thyssen Mining? Is this jeopardizing the overall project at all?
Q: How do you propose to fix the problem?
A: We have implemented a number of dust-mitigation measures since the start of the project and will continue to pursue additional measures as necessary to resolve the dust concerns. Our efforts to date, which have involved consultation with experts in the field of dust mitigation solutions, include professional water sprays, a fogging machine, sprinklers, adding the tackifier product application and chute modification. Additionally, we will be applying a capping compound to the existing material in the Open Cut. If the extended chute and capping agent do not fully resolve the issues, additional measures will be pursued. Fermilab is committed being a good community neighbor and resolving the dust to satisfactory levels.
Q. How could this dust problem have even happened, with the level of expertise and resources you had at your disposal? Why didn’t you anticipate that this would be a problem?
Q: Who is responsible for making the call to shut down operations? Is it Fermilab? Sanford Lab? The DOE?
A: Fermilab is responsible for determining the shut-down of operations.
Q: Prior to last night’s meeting, were you aware that the dust was a major issue? When did the issue become apparent and begin to be addressed?
A: Fermilab has been monitoring the dust since we first began running the conveyor in early summer and recognized the dust as a potential concern. We therefore, implemented a number of controls to help limit the dust which, over the past three weeks, has been aggravated by high wind conditions.
Q. Again, why did you not anticipate that this would be a problem during high winds and plan for likely weather events, specifically the up-draft that comes from the Open Cut?
Q: How many calls have you and other lab officials received from area residents, complaining about the dust? I know of at least two who have contacted you directly.
A: To date, four individuals have contacted either SDSTA or Fermilab with dust concerns. Fermilab has reached out to and engaged with all of these individuals to gather their feedback and discuss activities underway to address the dust.
Q. Of those four, I know two of them have reported that you never called them back with the answers to their questions, like you promised to. Why didn’t you call them back?
Q: Who engineered this project? Was the amount of dust something that was taken into consideration when the plan was made to dump it into the Open Cut? Were updrafts of wind considered?
A: Several firms were involved in the engineering and design. Extensive testing was included as part of these efforts which involved analyses for dust particle distribution and control.
Q: Last night you mentioned that there is no health risk from the dust that is blowing up from the Open Cut, because it is not in a confined space. My research shows that silica dust particles can remain in the air for up to 12 days. Additionally, a 2012 paper published with the National Institute of Occupational Health, entitled “Non-occupational exposure to silica dust” states, “Non-occupational exposure from industrial sources occurs when dust emitted from factories like quartz crushing, agate grinding, ceramics, slate pencil, mining and milling of sand stones, silica flour milling, granite, etc., goes to the environment and people staying in the vicinity are affected.” An additional search through OSHA records and papers shows no mention of a distinction between open and enclosed spaces, relating to silica. So, when you say that there is no public health risk from the dust, what information are you basing that on?
A: We understand air quality safety is a key concern of the community. The dust escaping from the Open Cut contains trace amounts of silica. The concentrations of silica that citizens would be exposed to from dust emanating from the Open Cut are below the level recognized as safe for human exposure as determined by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH). This is based on dust sampling performed in the underground environment by trained personnel using properly calibrated air dust samplers with results determined by an accredited laboratory (SGS Galson). This sample comes from the same rock and dust being deposited in the Open Cut. We will continue to address questions on this, along with all other resident concerns, through open community meetings.
Q: According to the state DANR, Thyssen Mining has a DANR Air Quality General Permit that regulates dust control at the crusher site, but the permit does not extend to the area where the material is being stored. The DANR says it is their understanding that the dust is coming from an area outside of DANR’s regulatory authority. So, how is the dust at the dump site regulated?
A: Dust emissions at the Open Cut discharge are regulated under Federal 40 CFR 60.670 Subpart 000, which stipulates an opacity limit between the discharge point and the first stockpile below. Opacity is a visual assessment of dust or smoke in the air based on how much of the background is blocked by that dust or smoke. That Subpart 000 limit is set at 7%. Thyssen Mining (TMI) personnel perform daily opacity observations at the discharge point to ensure compliance, and both TMI and Fermilab personnel also perform quarterly opacity observations per permitted requirements. The personnel performing these observations are trained and accredited to perform the observations.
Q: Last night you said that you are carefully monitoring the amount of dust that comes from the dumping operation. How are you monitoring it and how much dust has been emitted so far? Is there a way to monitor that?
A: The dust concentrations from the Open Cut are monitored using two methods. First, daily visual observations, called Method 22 Daily Opacity Readings, are performed by personnel who are trained and accredited to perform these observations. Second, before conveying operations commenced, two dust monitoring stations were installed on the rim of the Open Cut, on either side of the conveyor. These stations continuously collect air samples and deliver the dust from those samples onto a very accurate mirco-balance scale. A calculation is made hourly of the concentration of dust in the volume of air sampled. These calculations are recorded by the system and monitored regularly in order to help guide our decisions on operation of the conveyor. It is not possible to monitor the total amount of dust that has escaped the Open Cut due to numerous variable factors involved. These factors include wind speed, direction, duration and the complex geometry of the landscape both inside and outside the Open Cut.
Q: How long does the lab plan to be dumping rock into the open cut?
A: The current project schedule for drilling and excavation runs through late 2023.
Q: What efforts have you or other lab officials made to meet with concerned Lead citizens about this issue?
A: Fermilab takes the concern with dust from the LBNF-DUNE project very seriously, and we agree that the levels of dust the community has experienced are unacceptable. To listen and better understand community member concerns, we engaged with all the individuals who have contacted us with concerns and are working with the mayor on a plan for limited operations that better takes into account wind conditions. We remain committed to being a good neighbor. If residents have additional concerns, they should contact Fermilab at neighbor-sd@fnal.gov.
Q: What is the tackifier that you are adding to the dust and is it safe?
A: The tackifier (NALCO EG2600) is a non-toxic product derived from glycerol, which is an FDA-approved compound that is commonly used as a sweetener and thickening agent in many foods and medicines. The product poses no threat to human or aquatic life, as outlined in section two of the Safety Data Sheet (SDS) which classifies the product as “Not a hazardous substance or mixture.” The tackifier also meets effluent-based water quality standards governing Class II Cold Water Fisheries for discharge to Whitewood Creek (class 2 cold water fishery and class 8 recreational use). NALCO representatives along with the Fermilab team examined three products that had the potential to mitigate fugitive dust related to discharging rock. TRE Labs performed another toxicity test on NALCO EG2600 at the same concentration being used to treat the rock in the Open Cut showing no toxicity. The product has also recently been used in the State of Colorado in high country applications due to its safety.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.