Fennell Design hired to provide Sturgis lake plans

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.