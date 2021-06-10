Fennell Design hired to provide Sturgis lake plans

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis should have a more clear picture of the proposed Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park by fall.
The Sturgis City Council Monday unanimously approved entering into a professional service agreement with Fennell Design, in cooperation with Commercial Recreation Specialists, to develop three potential plan alternatives for the park.
Gene Fennell and Fennell Design, Inc. in Rapid City have designed two large projects for the city in recent years including the city hall remodel and the new public works campus. Fennell is also the designer behind the Horace Mann pool in Rapid City
Fennell will be working with Wisconsin-based Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) who have assisted the Sturgis Aquatics Committee on the concept of the lake and adventure park off Ball Park Road.
The team from Fennell and CRS will meet with the Aquatics Committee, Infrastructure Council Sub Committee,
Legal and Finance Council Sub Committee, Municipal Utilities Board, and the Parks Committee over the next 45 days to work on the design.
Then, the team will submit preliminary plans to those groups by September. After final revisions, the final preliminary plans and responses to various questions would be delivered to the city by Oct. 31.
“In November, the council could start reviewing that material and making a decision to proceed with further design of option A, B, or C, or none of them, or another alternative,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
The professional service agreement includes a professional fee of $52,750, which will be covered through the city’s Capital Improvement Fund which currently has $200,000 budgeted for this project.
Councilmember Mike Bachand asked Ainslie about what the city would be getting for their money.
“If I understand you correctly, we would be getting a small, medium and large type option?” Bachand asked. “I’m not sure what we are going to get for 50 thousand. I’m still not sure we are going to get what we want or what we need for 50 thousand.”
This fee includes a significant amount of interaction with stakeholders, the completion of three potential designs, an opinion of probable cost for each design, an operations financial business plan, and the response for numerous questions raised, Ainslie said.
Since this issue surfaced, the city has heard from the Meade School Board about potentially buying some of the land adjacent the Sturgis Elementary School where the new park is planned. That information would need to be included in one of the options, Ainslie said.
The Sturgis Aquatics Committee’s proposal calls for building a four-acre lake with beach, water slides, an aquatics obstacle course, pickleball courts, volleyball courts, a walking path, a memorial splash pad, and mini golf at the site of the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ball Park Road. The lake also could be used for ice skating and sledding in the winter.
