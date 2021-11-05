Fences face fractured funding as feds refuse final filings

SPEARFISH — Although the wildlife mitigation fence surrounding the Clyde Ice Field-Black Hills Airport was completed this summer, work will still need to be done before the city can fully recoup its expense from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Preliminary work on the fence, designed to keep deer and other wildlife away from the airport runways, began last year. The project was paid for by the city with a reimbursement grant agreement from the FAA.
Despite being plagued with supply chain and staffing difficulties, the project was completed this summer, but state Department of transportation (DOT) crews installing their own wildlife mitigation fencing along Interstate 90 noticed a gate, which had been installed along the fence where a previous gate had been along a previous fence line.
“There has always been a gate there, it was installed several years ago by the city and, I believe in collaboration with the DOT said Brandy Kean, Spearfish Public Works director.
That gate has allowed first responders to gain access to the airport directly from Interstate 90 rather than needing to travel the long way around to Airport Road, or North Rainbow Road. However, it has never been officially permitted as an access point from the interstate.
“So we definitely want that gate to stay in place, it would only be for emergency access, it wouldn’t be for haying or anything like that,” Kean said. “We are working collaboratively with the DOT to officially get that permitted.”
In the meantime, however, the FAA cannot send final reimbursement for the project to the city until the gate receives permitting.
In order for the federal funding to come through, completion documents must be reviewed and accepted by the city of Spearfish, the DOT, the Federal Highway Administration, and the FAA.
Kean said that in order to keep updated records for their files, the highway administration requested that the city proceed with the permitting process to officially register the gate before they sign off on the project.
Without the administration’s approval, the city would not be able to recoup the final 10% of the grant’s allocation plus project amendment costs, totaling well over $100,000.
Rather than wait for the permitting process to run its course, city officials opted to temporarily remove the gate and install fencing in its place.
“From the city’s standpoint that is a lot of money that we’re carrying right now and we are willing to temporarily fence the gate in order to receive this reimbursement,” Kean said. “However, we own the gate, we will keep it until we are permitted and put it back into place.”
At Monday’s city council meeting, city officials voted to hire BRAM Reclamation out of Watford City, N.D., which is currently completing a similar project in Mandan, N.D., and has the material and manpower already in place, to complete the temporary fence project at a cost of $6,800, which will also be included in the FAA reimbursement payment.
“The DOT has been very understanding of our position and they are working with us as best they can as well,” Kean said.
The temporary fence fix is scheduled for completion within the month, but Kean said she didn’t have a timeline for when the permitting for the gate would wrap up.
I-90 wildlife fence
In addition to the airport’s fence, the DOT has also been installing its own wildlife mitigation fence along Interstate 90.
“It’s the first run we’ve done for this eight-foot wildlife fence in the area,” said Steve Wiege, project manager for the DOT.
Wiege said the state plans to install fencing at various locations along I-90 that have been identified as high travel areas for wildlife.
The woven-wire fence runs along the eastbound side of I-90 between Exit 8, where the chain link fence ends, to Sandstone Ridge by the golf course, and on the westbound side of the interstate, from Exit 12 to the airport.
Wiege said the state is already laying plans to install similar fencing near Exit 37 as well.
“Through Spearfish … there’s a lot of deer that get hit between Exit 8 and (Exit) 10 and (Exit) 10 and (Exit) 14,” Wiege said. “It won’t stop it all because they can still get in by the interchanges, but hopefully it will slow it down quite a bit.”
At a cost of $608,813.15, Wiege said the project, which is being completed by Wyo Services, LLC, out of Upton, Wyo., is “a pretty expensive project so it can’t go too far west, but that’s the area we wanted to hit first.”
Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of November.
