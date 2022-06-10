FEMA to reimburse Sturgis for 7th Street crossing

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will be reimbursed to replace the 7th Street low water crossing which was heavily damaged in floods in the summer of 2019.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said at Monday’s Sturgis City Council meeting that the city has heard back from FEMA, and the reimbursement was approved.
The reimbursement from FEMA is at 75% and the state will be paying 10% for a total of about $598,000. The original estimate for the entire project was $700,000.
Interstate Engineering initially developed a plan and cost estimate for a low water crossing using three concrete boxes – each 18 feet wide.
The reconstruction plan was then submitted to FEMA in March 2021 for floodplain approval. FEMA agreed that the design would not create a rise in the base flood elevation and would be floodplain compliant.
The plan was then submitted to FEMA’s Office of Public Assistance for funding consideration.
In January 2022, FEMA requested additional information for the project.
The requested information was then submitted to FEMA in January 2022.
An amendment for the 7th Street crossing and associated bike path was drafted by FEMA Program Delivery Specialist, Office of Public Assistance. The amended plan, along with all relevant backup documentation, was submitted to FEMA funding for internal review on Feb. 11, 2022.
But because the process has taken so long, the cost of the project has increased.
An updated cost analysis shows the cost of the project is now about $915,000 which would mean the city’s share of the cost is about $317,000.
“We are requesting from FEMA that they would also help pay for some of the gap given that it took two years for the approval to be done,” Ainslie said. “We’re hopeful, but we’re also not really anticipating that. So, I think for budgeting purposes we need to anticipate the city probably having to pay $317,000 of that.”
Ainslie said bid specifications are currently being compiled, and the project should be out for bid in about three weeks with construction possibly beginning later this summer.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.