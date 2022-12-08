By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis may need to spend more than $1 million in reserve funds to modify city park entrances according to FEMA regulations. If the modifications are not made, hundreds of residents could lose their federally subsidized flood insurance.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the Sturgis City Council on Monday that the flooding events of 2019 put the city on FEMA’s radar, so to speak. After the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed the city for flood damage repairs, they began to look closer at the city’s park crossings at 7th Street and at the corner of Sly and Blanche. Upon investigation, FEMA discovered that the crossings are not federally permitted, and they do not pass a hydrological study because crossing there increases the base flood elevation of houses upstream.
“We did not have a hydrological study done or get it permitted through FEMA,” Ainslie said. “We just proceeded to hurry and get it done because it was in the best interest of the residents. Unfortunately, if you do that you face consequences.”
If the city does not fix the park entrances to be compliant with FEMA standards, Ainslie said Sturgis will be listed as a non-compliant community.
“That may not sound like a big deal,” he said. “But what that means is anyone who has flood insurance on their property, they most likely have it through the Federal Flood Insurance Program. If you do not, or if a community is ineligible to participate in that, then anyone who has those policies has to get one through a fully private insurer at a far higher cost. If you have a higher cost insurance, then that means the value of the home goes down. Sturgis is blessed by having one of the highest percentages of private properties in flood plains in the state. This would affect a lot of properties in our community.”
Ainslie estimated that as many as 1,000 homeowners could be affected if the city does not take action. FEMA has required the city of Sturgis to submit a proposed plan of action for fixing the problem by the end of this year. Since plans to modify the Sturgis City Park entrances are not included on the city’s capital improvement plan, there is no budget for any of the costs. Ainslie said the funds will have to come out of the city’s reserve fund.
“It really is necessary for the city to mitigate this,” he said. “We have to do something to make this right.”
Ainslie presented four options to the council. The first, he said, was to have another engineer look at the area to determine compliance with FEMA standards. The second option, at an estimated $1.8 million, is to remove an existing culvert crossing at Sly and Blanche, and then construct a bridge across on entrance. That option, he said would provide a bridge as the sole crossing over the creek.
“The issue is that there is one crossing, so if something happened you would be stuck on one side or the other,” Ainslie said.
The third option, Ainslie said would remove the existing culvert crossings on Sly and Blanche streets, in order to build two separate pedestrian crossings. That option, he said would expand the parking areas near the soccer fields, as well as create a new ADA accessible playground. It would also mean parking for Woodle Field would be moved several hundred feet away from the field. Additionally, officials said having only pedestrian access to the park would seriously hinder vehicle access for emergencies or city maintenance.
The final option was ultimately adopted, and will be presented to FEMA as Sturgis’ plan of action for addressing the problem. Ainslie said that involves removing the culvert crossing at Sly and Blanche, and constructing a low water crossing that complies with FEMA standards at Sly Street. While that crossing would be unusable during high water events, he said there would be a new road built from the intersection of Woodland and Junction, that would also allow bus access. The estimated price for that project, he said, would be about $1.2 million.
“Even during high water events, it would be a safe means of getting out of the park and provide additional access to the western side of the park, wher ethe city has a lot of land but there is not a lot of usage there because that area is quite a distance from the parking area,” Ainslie said.
While Ainslie said the council’s decision to move forward with the final option does not mean construction will start in March, it does mean that the city will begin having monthly meetings with FEMA about the progress of that option.
“It’s not something we can just make a choice and hope in five or 10 years we start construction,” he said. “FEMA is going to require us to get working on this.”
While the city owns all of the land that needs improvements, Ainslie said the Meade County School District leases land for Woodle Field from the city, with a lease that is due for renewal in 2023. Some officials suggested that the city make significant increases to the lease price, in order to pay for the improvements that also benefit Woodle Field.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst expressed great frustration about the issue.
“FEMA is forcing our hand on this issue, despite three years ago reimbursing us for these projects,” she said. “It’s frustrating that they are doing this after having approved our rebuilding of those crossings and the reimbursement. For me, it comes down to the NFIP program being so important for our residents to be able to access and participate in.”
