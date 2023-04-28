STURGIS — Felony cases have more than doubled in Meade County since last year, state’s attorney Michele Bordewyk told the county commission on Tuesday.
During her regular report to the commission, Bordewyk said she believes the increase is due to effective law enforcement.
“Some of that is really good work by the sheriff’s office,” she said. “There were a lot of drugs taken off the streets by the sheriff’s office.”
Bordewyk’s report shows that so far this year there have been 44 felony cases, compared to 21 by March 2022. Specifically, she said drug cases have doubled in the county and are the most prevalent. Last year at this time there were 16 drug cases in the courts. Last March, Bordewyk said there were 32 drug cases.
DUI cases are also high this year, with 32 cases in 2023 compared to 24 cases last year.
Other cases, including assaults and traffic arrests are down from last year.
While felonies are way up, Bordewyk reported that misdemeanor cases are down from last year by 13. In 2023, there were 70 misdemeanor cases in March, and last year there were also 70.
Due to rising numbers in the Meade County Jail, Commissioner Doreen Allison Creed asked Bordewyk to talk with judges about requiring adjudicated prisoners to pay their housing costs.
“With our growing costs in our jail we need to look at that,” Creed said. “The counties are housing a lot of prisoners who would probably go to Sioux Falls if the state wasn’t so overcrowded. This is part of counties picking up state fees. Counties need to get together to see if there is some way we can get the cash to reimburse us for some housing for prisoners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.