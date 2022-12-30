NORTHERN HILLS — With the rise of inflation and food costs’, Feeding South Dakota has been experiencing a greater need for their services.
Beginning in January 2013, Feeding South Dakota has implemented their Mobile Food Pantry Program around the state. According to the website, they’re now serving over 125 neighborhoods in South Dakota.
Tuesday morning, Spearfish’s Countryside Church parking lot was filled with cars full of families, waiting to receive food. Later in the day, Deadwood’s Ferguson Football Field parking lot saw the same.
Feeding South Dakota’s Western Operations Director Paul Rodrigues said that the organization delivers food to each neighborhood they serve once a month.
On the western side of the state, the program stops at 12 sites in Rapid City, and 18 sites elsewhere, including Spearfish and Deadwood.
Rodrigues said he wasn’t sure how many families were served in Spearfish on Tuesday, but each month he sees an average of around 110 to 120.
In order to properly serve so many families, the program relies on volunteers from the community.
“They usually have a pretty good crew (in Spearfish), somewhere between 10 and 20 (volunteers).” Rodrigues said.
People who wish to volunteer for the program can sign up on Feeding South Dakota’s official website, or just show up at the program event.
Rodrigues said the food given out comes from individual donations, retail stores, and/or purchased through grants.
According to the website, each family receives about 75 pounds of food items including: dry goods, canned goods, fresh produce, meat, bread and pastries, and dairy.
Recently, Rodrigues said he’s noticed more families showing up to utilize the program.
“Inflation’s hitting everybody pretty hard in the pocket book,” Rodrigues said. “People that are already, you know, having a tough time, (inflation’s) just gonna make it worse … people trying to make ends meet, they got to rely on the food bank a lot.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for grocery store/supermarket food purchases has gone up 12 percent since November 2021. More specifically, the CPI for eggs has increased by 49 percent. This increase is largely due to the avian flu, which has impacted approximately 50.3 million birds, according to the CDC.
Even though there’s been an increased demand for the organization’s services, Rodrigues said that they haven’t struggled to keep up so far.
“It’s not easy (to keep up) that’s for sure.” Rodrigues said. “Food donations have actually been down a little bit, and, you know, the price of food has gone up so much … and actually our budget only stretches so far, and so, it makes it tough to get enough food for everybody.”
Rodrigues said that although they’ve been able to keep up with demand, they’re always looking for more volunteers.
“I don’t see it letting up anytime soon. If anything, I can see things going to be a lot more challenging ahead.” Rodrigues said.
In order to receive the food subsidized by the government, families have to meet specific income requirements. However, if families exceed that rate, they’re still able to receive donated food.
“If (people) need food, they get it. That’s how we do it.” Rodrigues said. “We want to try and keep it as inclusive as we can, for everybody that needs help.” Rodrigues said.
Feeding South Dakota covers 66 counties in the state, with three facilities located in Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls.
