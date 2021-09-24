FD simulates fire call

SPEARFISH — It was an evening of training Wednesday for the Spearfish Fire Department. Fire crews were in the business park close to the Atlas Building with a couple trucks and practiced hooking hoses onto the fire hydrant and truck. They then sprayed water to a designated area to simulate the fire’s location.“Hooking up to hydrant and to an engine is so important. They’ve got to do those things right,” said Travis Ladson, chief of the department. Following the training they reviewed their actions to build off the good, and fix the actions in need of improvement.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.