Fast-moving storm to drop snow on Northern Hills

SPEARFISH — Don’t put those shovels away yet folks.
Another round of snow is on its way.
Melissa Smith, a hydrologist and meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said today’s storm was anticipated to move in early and turn to snow mid day. It is expected to last until early Wednesday.
She said 3-6 inches of snow is expected with up to 8 inches in higher locations.
The foothills would likely receive 1-2 inches of snow.
It’s going to be a fast moving storm, definitely not like the last one,” Smith said.
Winds will be strong at times, she added.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.