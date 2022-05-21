SPEARFISH — How much does a two-minute or three-minute shopping spree cost?
Kristen Harding spent a total of $716.14 in three minutes May 13, with Christina Weis coming in at $652.39. The Spearfish residents held the winning tickets for Friday’s spree at Lueders Food Center, which the Spearfish Kiwanis Club sponsored.
Harding is employed at Pioneer Bank and Trust. Her boss, Tom Deis, purchased tickets for his employees.
What is Harding looking forward to the most? “Just the opportunity to have a little fun,” she said. Plans centered on moving as quickly as possible and seeking the high-dollar items.
Harding’s husband David and sons Malachi and A.J. were there to cheer her on. Weis secured her opportunity by purchasing a Kiwanis raffle ticket, which she has done for a number of years.
“Probably sticking with the meats and those high-dollar items to start with, and go from there,” Weis said when asked what she looked forward to the most.
Weis and her child visited Lueders a couple of days beforehand to try formulating a plan. She said that is still hard to do.
Lueders owner Doug Lueders has sponsored this effort for four or five years. He said the store most enjoys the excitement.
“We appreciate the Kiwanis putting the money back into the community,” Lueders said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.