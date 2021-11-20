DEADWOOD — The Fassbender Photographic Collection is about to become a lot more visible to the general public.
At least that’s what the collection’s managers are hoping for, with a new stewardship agreement with Deadwood History Inc. The agreement, which will begin Jan. 1, 2022, will streamline financials, as well as allow Deadwood History Inc. and the Fassbender Collection to share staff resources and increase exhibit opportunities for the collection.
“Shared staff resources include expertise in museum and archives industry best practices, financial record keeping, public outreach, marketing and education,” Julianne Zoller, board president for the Fassbender Photographic Collection wrote to the cities of Lead, Deadwood and Spearfish.
In 2010 the three cities purchased the collection that has been reported to contain 800,000 historical photographs from the Black Hills and Wyoming area, and at least 700 pieces of photography equipment, including cameras, studio and dark room equipment. Since then, the Fassbender Photographic Collection has contracted with Deadwood History Inc. to store the collection in a temperature-controlled environment at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, as well as to provide space for Fassbender Collection Director Richard Carlson to catalog and digitize the photographs.
The stewardship agreement takes that contract a step farther, allowing the Fassbender Collection to share resources in order to get the Black Hills treasure into the public eye more.
“I think the whole thing behind this was that the momentum keeps going with this collection and we think it will be enhanced by being part of Deadwood History Inc. because we have more human resources here to help do that,” said Carolyn Weber, executive director of Deadwood History Inc. “Richard and his group of volunteers have made great progress and we just want to excel that.”
One major component of the stewardship agreement includes increased exhibit space for the photography collection. Deadwood History Inc. manages the Adams Museum and House, the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, the Days of 76 Museum, and the Brothel at Deadwood.
“We want to get it out there and have stuff on exhibit again,” Carlson said. “(We will be) more proactive about doing those things and really tying in with Deadwood History really opens that door a little more because of the properties that Deadwood history manages.”
Additionally, Carlson said the social media footprint that Deadwood History Inc. maintains will be useful for raising awareness about the collection.
“That’s something that I haven’t done very well at with the Fassbender Collection of Black Hills Studios,” Carlson said. “Deadwood History does a phenomenal job of posting things. So, getting things out there whether it is with digital media or physically having an exhibit or presentation.”
Weber said she is very excited about the increased exposure Deadwood History Inc. can bring to the Fassbender Photographic Collection.
“It is a phenomenal collection,” she said. “Once people see it they will really understand the historical importance of this collection to not only Lead, Deadwood and Spearfish, but to the entire Black Hills area. These photographs are just time capsules. The more people know about it the more they will perhaps want to come see it for themselves or do research her or have prints made for themselves or whatever.”
The Fassbender Photographic Collection comes from a father-son photography operation that ran from the 1920s to the 1990s. It primarily includes portraiture, landscapes, event and retail photography from the Northern Hills area, but it also branches out to include some parts of Wyoming, and key events in the Southern Hills like the construction of Mount Rushmore and the Stratosphere Bowl. The collection is managed by a board of directors that includes representatives from the cities of Spearfish, Deadwood and Lead. So far, more than 35,000 images have been digitized and catalogued, with several hundred thousand left to go. For more information, or to view photographs from the Fassbender Collection, visit https://www.historicblackhillsstudios.org.
