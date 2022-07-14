Farewell, Hoffman!

BELLE FOURCHE — After nearly three decades worth of service to the community of Belle Fourche, Dirk Hoffman, outgoing public works director, will soon set off to begin the next chapter of his life.
Family brought Hoffman to Belle Fourche in 1990 where he hoped the area would be a good fit to raise a family. He began his tenure with the city in May 1995, serving with the water, sewer, and streets department within the public works department. Then, he was promoted to assistant public works director around 2004. Three years later, Hoffman became the public works director.
“I’ve been the director for 15 years,” he said.
When he began working with the city, the public works department at that time had between six and eight employees. That number has grown to approximately 20-25 now, Hoffman said.
As the public works director, Hoffman managed operations related to the city’s parks, cemetery, streets, water, sewer, solid waste disposal, garbage collection, custodial and building maintenance, and the Black Hills Roundup Complex grounds.
“There has been a lot of good improvements over the 27 years that I’ve been here,” Hoffman said. “Just technology today and all of that stuff; our equipment is so much better.”
When he started working with the city, he said the city had two older 1970s-era dump trucks. And today, the municipality owns six large, double-axle dump trucks and a snowblower, which have greatly improved the department’s ability to accommodate and handle the work involved with operating a city.
“A lot has changed,” Hoffman said.
Even so, he said that the community is unique and shouldn’t be likened to any other.
“I think Belle Fourche is an outstanding community on its own,” he said. “I don’t think we need to be compared to Sturgis or Spearfish … Belle Fourche is Belle Fourche. And Belle Fourche is a great community.”
Although the job has come with its fair share of challenges over the years, Hoffman said he feels that he’s taken pride in carrying out his duties to the best of his ability.
“You can’t please everybody,” he said. “I always … looked out for … what I felt was in the best interest of Belle Fourche.”
For his success with the city, Hoffman said he credit his staff.
“I’d put my crew up against anybody in the state (for) having the best crew around,” he said, adding that his crew members are reliable 24/7. “Whether it’s floods, snowstorms, windstorms, hailstorms, it don’t matter. You can call them, and they’re always there.”
With a devoted crew of staff working for him, Hoffman shared what he feels is the key to success to build and retain a team like his.
“I think the key to success is to treat them with respect and to not have outsiders micromanage it,” he said.
Working with his staff and other city employees is one of the things he will most miss as he moves on from the city.
But that’s not all he’ll remember fondly.
“The other thing I’m going to miss is all the interactions with the community,” Hoffman said.
He and his wife, Betty Jo Hoffman, share four children between them.
“Belle Fourche is a great place to raise a family …,” he said. “We raised our kids here, and they all graduated from here, and (are) very successful. It’s a great community.”
As he prepares to move into the next chapter in his life, Hoffman will miss many aspects of the community he’s called home for 32 years.
“One thing that my wife and I have really enjoyed is all the volunteer (work) we’ve done in this community,” Hoffman said, which included volunteering with the Black Hills Roundup committee, in addition to volunteer coaching for his children’s sports teams over the years.
With their children grown and moved away, Hoffman said he’s ready to return to his roots, planning to move approximately 330 miles to Fairfax where he was raised in the south-central part of the state. He said he’ll be moving to a family farm where he will work the ranch with his brothers.
Hoffman is looking forward to a change of pace, saying he’s ready to “live out in the country (and) have our horses and dogs,” he said.
