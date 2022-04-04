SPEARFISH — Friday marked the five-year anniversary of the April 1, 2017, housefire in a home on Ames Street in Spearfish that claimed the lives of five children.
Family and friends organized the event, which drew dozens of supporters, to remember the children, dubbed the Fantastic 5.
The five children, Phibie Joyce Moyer, 6; Clinton James Johnson, 7; Rhylin Zane Gee, 9; Justice Lillian Gene Roden, 9; and Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden, 11, were found to have died from smoke inhalation.
The five were having a sleepover to celebrate Rhylin’s birthday and were located in an upstairs bedroom together.
On Friday, several members of the Spearfish Fire Department attended the vigil and were gifted two paintings from one of the children’s mothers to serve as remembrances of the Fantastic 5.
A table, set up near where the front of the home that has since been demolished would have been, sat dozens of stuffed animals placed by donators in honor of the children.
Near the end of the vigil, Scott McKirdy, pastor at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish, led a portion of the ceremony, offering a quick message and prayer.
The large, two-story house, located at 1135 Ames St., was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived. The house contained multiple apartments.
The fire that claimed the lives of the children started on the front porch of the multi-family home that was first built in the 1890s. Since then, it received several additions.
Fire investigators believe the source of the fire was from a 20-gallon metal trash receptacle used to hold ash and hot coals from the interior wood-burning fireplace or from a receptacle used to dispose cigarette-smoking materials.
Approximately two months after the fire, a bench and five trees were placed along a walking path close to the house.
