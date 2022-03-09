Family commits to raising funds for more track chairs

PIERRE — A South Dakota family has committed to raising money to purchase track chairs that will allow disabled citizens to enjoy the great outdoors just as much as anyone.
Track chairs are all terrain wheelchairs with tracks, specifically designed to navigate through snow, sand, rough terrain and at least 8 inches of water. The chairs come self-contained with an enclosed trailer that is equipped with a solar charging station. The trailers are able to be transported to various locations.
The state of South Dakota has one of these chairs available through the Rapid City Outdoor Campus, but Michael Samp, of Sioux Falls, wants to raise money to purchase even more that will be available throughout the state. According to a resolution the Game, Fish and Parks Commission approved last week that supports the fundraising efforts, Rolly Stamp, an avid outdoorsman, suffers from cerebral ataxia, a disease that causes him to feel like he’s falling. He was recently able to enjoy the outdoors with fishing at Custer State Park’s Center Lake and a hike up to Grace Coolidge fishing area, using the track chair.
“The trails were rough and hard to climb,” said Peter Samp, Rolly’s grandson, as he spoke of the effectiveness of the track chair on the terrain. “It was a fun time and it was a memory. Memories like this will live with people for the rest of their lives.”
Michael Samp addressed the commission and said that the department does a great job with disability access at its public piers and docks. But when it comes to getting out on individual lands, he said it can be extremely difficult.
“The third weekend in October is a holiday in South Dakota, and a lot of families gather,” he said. “But it seems like each year there are less people who are able to go out and hunt (due to disability issues.) It’s the same thing with deer season.”
Samp told the commission that 12.2% of the state’s population currently has a disabled parking permit placard. “That gives you an idea of the number of folks who aren’t able to utilize our parks, fishing areas, or to hunt,” he said. “The whole concept of this program is to develop a network of chairs that are able to be reserved through the phenomenal upgrade that took place with the state camping reservation system.”
Samp said when users can go online to reserve the chairs for up to three or four days. The chairs can be easily moved around the state according to need.
According to Samp, the average cost of each track chair is between $25,000 to $30,000, which is a major fundraising commitment for the family. But the family has experience with large-scale fundraising projects, and plans to phase the process out as a three-year project. The first step was gaining the Game, Fish and Parks Commission approval for a resolution of support for the project. Next, Samp said he will seek support from the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation and follow their protocols to put together a fundraising campaign. The awareness the campaign will bring to the need for access, he said, will also be an important part of the venture.
“This is about awareness as much as it is about actually raising the funds,” Samp said. “The dollars that we’re talking about are significant when you look at the whole. But when you break it down per unit, we’re not looking at a lot of cost.”
