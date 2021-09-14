Fall quarter Life INC classes to begin in Sturgis

STURGIS — Sturgis Love INC is again hosting Life INC classes starting Thursday.
The evening begins with a free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by class at 6 p.m. The fall quarter offerings are being held at the Sturgis United Methodist Church, 1755 Ball Park Road, Sturgis.
In the past, there were a variety of classes each night. Under the new format, there will be just one class with a specific topic each week.
Here is the schedule of classes for the fall:
• Sept. 16 – “Substance Abuse in Society” presented by Kristi Palmer. This class will focus on substance abuse issues most misunderstood topics for adults, youth, and families. She will provide an overview of substances and delve into some common myths and facts concerning substances and their impact on our society.
• Sept. 23 – “Finding Your Greatest Wealth” presented by Sean Hollearn. This class will focus on a clear definition of health and use a holistic and complete system to help achieve it. Balance is achieved by knowing and living our personal values in thinking, breathing, drinking, eating, sleeping, and moving. This system is termed the 6 Foundational Principles of Health. These principles are natural laws which means you already know they are important for true health to be attained. Hollearn said when we find our balance, we find our natural health prescription. All participants will accumulate a personalized “prescription” of exactly what it will take for them to achieve their desired state of health.
• Sept. 30 – “Four Secrets to a Happy Child” presented by Brian Ross. Do you wonder how you can help your child turn out right? Do you struggle in being a parent, and become discouraged, and wonder if you’re really parenting well? Ross will share with participants the “Four Steps To Raising A Happy Child.” He said these steps will hopefully make your home become more peaceful and you will find greater peace in both you and your child.
• Oct. 7 – “How to create a Spending Plan” presented by Tim Brown. This class will focus on understanding how you are spending your money and what works best for your household. Brown will share how developing goals for your household can help you feel more secure in your finances.
• Oct. 14 – “Creating a Dementia Friendly Community” presented by Heather Comstock. Comstock is a dementia care educator in Sheridan, Wyo. She will provide information about building person-centered, relationship-based supports and services for people living with dementia in their communities. Through her position in Sheridan, Comstock provides educational opportunities to help everyone understand dementia, recognize the signs and change the way people think, act and talk about dementia.
• Oct. 21 - Instructor to be determined.
To sign-up for any of the classes, you can call Amanda Culver, Sturgis Love INC director at (605) 206-3515 or email her at amanda@love-inc.us.
